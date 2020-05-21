Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAND. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,495,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 1,031,089 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,917,114 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,832,000 after buying an additional 795,297 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

