Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Short Interest Update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the April 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 64,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAND shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

