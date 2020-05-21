San Marco Resources (CVE:SMN) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.32

San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 273666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and a PE ratio of -6.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

About San Marco Resources (CVE:SMN)

San Marco Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal properties include the Chunibas project covering an area of 530 hectares and Mariana project consisting of 72,820 hectares located in the Sierra Madre Occidental area of Northern Mexico; and the 1068 project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located in Hermosillo, Sonora State in Mexico.

