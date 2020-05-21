Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Buys $43,470.00 in Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,523.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SBH opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2,490.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 42,416 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.