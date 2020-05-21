salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $1,743,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, May 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total value of $1,662,900.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.14, for a total value of $1,741,400.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $1,799,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,643,200.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.89, for a total value of $1,598,900.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.69, for a total value of $1,566,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $1,603,700.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $1,573,000.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $1,527,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $1,533,600.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $176.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.44. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $158.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.52, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.