Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 33,457 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $287,395.63. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 150,569 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $1,270,802.36.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,312 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $383,792.64.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,142 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $710,032.68.

On Friday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,157 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $187,669.79.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,804 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $184,025.76.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,144 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $616,109.76.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 128,261 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $873,457.41.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 112,506 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $751,540.08.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,964 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $1,226,252.64.

PHD opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

