Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from $122.50 to $147.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Royal Gold traded as high as $138.86 and last traded at $138.22, with a volume of 11576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.28.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGLD. Barclays raised Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $74,258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $2,617,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,552,000 after acquiring an additional 221,181 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 337,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 163,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

