Royal Bank of Canada Trims Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Target Price to C$11.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSH.UN. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

CSH.UN opened at C$8.60 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,720.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.34, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,200.00%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director W. Brent Binions acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$152,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,321.25.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

