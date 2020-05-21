Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. CIBC raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.45.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL opened at $39.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,121,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,862 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 38.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,685,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 124.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,851,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,083 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,610,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,248,000 after acquiring an additional 225,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after acquiring an additional 357,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.