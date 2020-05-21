Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.62.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

