RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Insider Sells $1,901,573.76 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total value of $1,901,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,832,135.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Friday, May 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.05, for a total value of $1,970,170.80.

On Thursday, March 5th, Praful Shah sold 6,225 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $1,416,685.50.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total value of $1,556,503.20.

NYSE RNG opened at $264.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $292.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.76 and a 200-day moving average of $201.73. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.81 and a beta of 0.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in RingCentral by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in RingCentral by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RingCentral by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RingCentral from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.71.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.