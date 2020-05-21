Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Up 36.9% in May

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the April 30th total of 40,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Harold T. Hanley III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 74,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 60,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

