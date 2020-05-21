Reviewing Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) & Maverix Metals (OTCMKTS:MMX)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals -21.01% 3.00% 2.43% Timberline Resources N/A -12.31% -11.43%

6.2% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Maverix Metals and Timberline Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus price target of $7.28, suggesting a potential upside of 46.38%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and Timberline Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 17.91 -$7.67 million $0.06 82.83 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A

Timberline Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maverix Metals.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Timberline Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

