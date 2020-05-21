Renishaw (LON:RSW) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Renishaw from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target (up previously from GBX 2,750 ($36.17)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Renishaw presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,466.88 ($45.60).

Shares of RSW stock opened at GBX 3,992 ($52.51) on Monday. Renishaw has a 52-week low of GBX 2,234.51 ($29.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,374 ($57.54). The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 60.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,338.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,632.26.

In other Renishaw news, insider William Lee bought 900 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,327 ($43.76) per share, with a total value of £29,943 ($39,388.32).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

