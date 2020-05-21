Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RLMD. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

OTCMKTS RLMD opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,002,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,339,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,775,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

