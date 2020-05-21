Raymond J. Lane Sells 59,749 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Raymond J. Lane sold 59,749 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $7,827,119.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,829. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $140.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -878.13. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.14.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 23.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BYND. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.39.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

