Raymond E. Wirta Sells 87,516 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,682.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

