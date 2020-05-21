Ravi Mallela Purchases 3,290 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) CFO Ravi Mallela bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 882,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 833.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 125,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.