QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Sells $164,480.00 in Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $164,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,175,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,714,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of QADA opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $837.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. QAD’s payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QADA. ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, QAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in QAD by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in QAD by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in QAD by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QAD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in QAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

