Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mediwound Ltd Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Mediwound in a report issued on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mediwound’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Mediwound has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 98.23% and a net margin of 15.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mediwound by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 120,508 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Mediwound by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mediwound by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Mediwound by 547.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mediwound by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

