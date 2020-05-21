Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danaher in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DHR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $157.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64. The company has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,974 shares of company stock worth $11,564,444 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 23.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Danaher by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

