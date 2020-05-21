Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Boosted by B. Riley

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDE. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

CDE opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,217 shares of company stock valued at $160,890 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,135,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,649,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,788 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,627,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,310 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

