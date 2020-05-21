PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.75

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 263579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The firm has a market cap of $95.15 million and a PE ratio of -16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47.

About PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

