PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Upgraded at HSBC

Posted by on May 21st, 2020 // Comments off

HSBC upgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.46 on Monday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

Read More: Trade War

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.