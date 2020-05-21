PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.46 on Monday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

