PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) Insider Paul Dwyer Acquires 210,000 Shares

PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) insider Paul Dwyer acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.38 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$500,430.00 ($354,914.89).
ASX PSI opened at A$2.33 ($1.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.78. PSC Insurance Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.05 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of A$3.36 ($2.38). The company has a market capitalization of $632.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54.
PSC Insurance Group Company Profile
