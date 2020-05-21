PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) Insider Paul Dwyer Acquires 210,000 Shares

PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) insider Paul Dwyer acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.38 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$500,430.00 ($354,914.89).

ASX PSI opened at A$2.33 ($1.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.78. PSC Insurance Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.05 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of A$3.36 ($2.38). The company has a market capitalization of $632.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54.

PSC Insurance Group Company Profile

PSC Insurance Group Limited engages in the insurance services businesses in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company is involved in insurance broking, reinsurance, and underwriting agency operations. It also engages in life insurance broking, online direct general insurance, and third party claims management business; and retail commercial and wholesale insurance broking activities.

