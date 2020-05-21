Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Robert Darren Lee Sells 1,727 Shares

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $198,984.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,150.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Darren Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,720.00.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $115.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.61. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,361,000 after acquiring an additional 159,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,053,000 after buying an additional 766,608 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,816,000 after buying an additional 380,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,591,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 20.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,097,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,578,000 after buying an additional 184,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

