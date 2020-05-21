Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 661,565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Progressive worth $61,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $73.42 on Thursday. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

