Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Short Interest Up 11.0% in May

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 7,650,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.54.

NYSE PDS opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $146.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 590.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 623,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 359,745 shares during the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

