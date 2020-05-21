PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.46. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.