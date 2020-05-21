PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Earns Accumulate Rating from Analysts at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an accumulate rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.67.

PNC opened at $104.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,575 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,232,000 after purchasing an additional 81,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

