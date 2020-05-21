PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,058 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of CBRE Group worth $42,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Shira Goodman bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $100,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,750.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,682.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $39.60 on Thursday. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

