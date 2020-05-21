PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 720,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,001 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $62,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $92.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $95.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

