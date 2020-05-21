PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,844 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of SYSCO worth $36,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after buying an additional 369,879 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in SYSCO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,696,000 after acquiring an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in SYSCO by 61.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $53.16 on Thursday. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

