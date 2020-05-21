PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,787 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $51,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $172.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.24. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

