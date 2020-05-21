PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,979 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 2.94% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $38,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.