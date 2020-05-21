PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 36,771 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36,771 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $48,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Medtronic by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,135,000 after buying an additional 1,049,500 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 15,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 20,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

