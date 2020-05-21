PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 30,073 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 30,073 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 39,461 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

