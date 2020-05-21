PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 122,228 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $53,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,697 shares of company stock worth $9,194,338. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

EL opened at $179.75 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

