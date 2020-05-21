PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,852 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of CSX worth $68,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CSX by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.39.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

