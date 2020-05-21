PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 786 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.11.

NVDA opened at $360.04 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $363.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.