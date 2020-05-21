PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,772 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $48,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Jaguar Listed Property LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.95. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $81,350.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,323 shares of company stock valued at $16,038,660. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXR. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

