PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $45,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Alleghany by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:Y opened at $498.90 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 149.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $525.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $695.82.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 29.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.75.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.