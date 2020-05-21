PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,058 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Ameriprise Financial worth $58,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,395,000 after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,100,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $315,734,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of AMP opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.72. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

