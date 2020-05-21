PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $34,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 374,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

ED stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.05.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

