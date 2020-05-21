PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $69.04 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 503.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,008 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $69,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $510.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.11. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.75.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,054 shares of company stock worth $20,048,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.