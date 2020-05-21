PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $66.67 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 61,611 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $66,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $51,676,335. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $445.47 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $458.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $412.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.95.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

