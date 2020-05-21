PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $62.43 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 4.37% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $62,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

