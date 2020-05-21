PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $58.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $58,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

