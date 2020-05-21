PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $54.49 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $54,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 109.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $229.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

