PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $48.74 Million Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 68,789 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of BP worth $48,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth $5,562,210,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BP by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,906 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in BP by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,803 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in BP during the first quarter worth about $20,075,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

